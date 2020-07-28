Robert W. Arkle, age 90 of York, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at York.
I am writing this obituary in the first person because I am alive in Christ and am now with Christ.
I was born at the family home in Ludell, Kan. on Feb. 9, 1930 to Buford and Helen (Toth) Arkle. The youngest of five children, I departed this life and went to be with my Redeemer on July 25, 2020.
As an infant I was received into the Lord’s family through the sacrament of Holy Baptism and later re-affirmed my baptismal vows by Confirmation at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ludell.
I attended grade school in Ludell and graduated from high school in Atwood, Kan. in 1949. After graduation I worked on a farm in Kansas for two years and then joined the Navy. I received boot camp training at the Naval Training Center in San Diego, Calif. and later graduated from Electrical Training School at the same base. I was then assigned to the Navy ship USS Montrose APA 212. I spent all my Navy career on this ship except for two months on the USS Carter Hall LSD 2. I served both ships as an electrician and earned the rank of EM1 (Petty Officer First Class). Most of my Navy career was spent in the Far East, including Korea as that was the conflict I was engaged in. San Diego, Calif. was the home port for the two ships when they were in the United States.
After discharged from the Navy I attended Fort Hays Kansas State College for three years and then transferred to Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln from which I graduated in 1961. After that I joined my two brothers in business at our company Central States Supply Co. in York. I became a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York at that time and have been a member of this church ever since.
In 1966 I met the love of my life, Janice McKee, in Lincoln. We were married on April 27, 1968 at Grace Methodist Church in Lincoln and made our home in York.
I have served my church in York with great pleasure as a Sunday school teacher, usher and Stephen Minister.
To join me later in Heaven is my wife Janice of York; my son, David and his wife Dawn of Omaha and my grandchildren through them Ryan and Brielle Arkle of Omaha my daughter Laura and her husband Larry Jacobsen of York, my grandchildren Alex Zieg of York and Ellie Zieg of Annapolis Junction, Md. and Larry’s very special children Samantha, Courtney and Lucas Jacobsen all of York. My brother-in-law, Ken McKee and his wife Cally of Marco Island, Fla. and also several beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Ready to meet me in Heaven are my daughter, who died at birth; my parents; two brothers, Leland and Melvin; two sisters, Blanche Gillespie and Bernice Miller; my parents-in-law, Lloyd and Laura McKee and my brothers-in-law, Donald McKee, Larry Gillespie and Leonard Miller.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with the Reverend Mike Neidow officiating. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Private family interment will be held in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln at a later time. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 p.m., Wednesday at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.