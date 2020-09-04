Death, Robert Troutman

Robert D. Troutman, age 78 of York, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Aurora.
He was born Feb. 2, 1942 to William F. and Margaret E. (Gray) Troutman in York. Robert served his country as a member of the Unites States Army National Guard from Feb. 4, 1964 to Feb. 3, 1970. Robert was a bookkeeper for Kroy Industries, Pieper’s, and also worked at Sapp Brother’s Petroleum.
He enjoyed bowling, basketball, golfing and was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan. He had coached little league baseball and had umpired softball games.
He is survived by his siblings, William (Elnora) Troutman of York, Jerry (Bev) Troutman of York, Megan (Bill) McGraw of York, Peggy (Bob) Frerichs of Orlando, Fla., David (Linda) Troutman of York and Leslie Troutman of Lincoln; numerous nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews, and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Patricia Troutman and Rebecca Rea; brothers, Thomas Troutman and Fredrick Troutman and two nieces and two nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church with the Reverend Michelle Reed officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Plainfield Cemetery, west of Bradshaw. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with social distancing and masks encouraged. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m., Friday at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
