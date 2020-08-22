Death, Robert ‘Bob’ Wiemer

Robert “Bob” Wiemer, 76, passed away Aug. 21, 2020 in Lincoln.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1943, to Ralph and Bernice (Hoffman) Wiemer.
He is survived by his five children, Kim Andrews, Tim Wiemer, Mike Wiemer, Kerry Tuttle and Mitch Wiemer; 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Family of Robert Wiemer in care of Kim Andrew’s at 110 West E Street Lincoln, NE 68508.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wiemer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
