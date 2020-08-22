 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death, Robert ‘Bob’ Wiemer
0 comments

Death, Robert ‘Bob’ Wiemer

Lincoln resident, 76

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Robert “Bob” Wiemer, 76, passed away Aug. 21, 2020 in Lincoln.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1943, to Ralph and Bernice (Hoffman) Wiemer.

He is survived by his five children, Kim Andrews, Tim Wiemer, Mike Wiemer, Kerry Tuttle and Mitch Wiemer; 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Family of Robert Wiemer in care of Kim Andrew’s at 110 West E Street Lincoln, NE 68508.

Robert ‘Bob’ Wiemer

Robert ‘Bob’ Wiemer
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wiemer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News