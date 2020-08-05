Robert “Bob” Lee Norquest, age 64, of McCool Jct., died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Lincoln.
He was born Jan. 2, 1956 in York, to Ted and Lois (Holoch) Norquest. Bob was a longtime York County farmer and enjoyed fixing tractors and machinery together with his dad.
A member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in McCool Jct., he enjoyed hunting, fishing, growing cotton and spending time with his family. On June 17, 1983 he was married to Brenda Valentine in York. Together they have two children Emily and Lukas.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda of McCool Jct.; his daughter, Emily (Ross) Athey of Seward and son, Luke (Hannah) Norquest of Clay Center. His grandchildren include, Jack Jensen and Archer Athey both of Seward. His father, Ted Norquest of Henderson and his sister, Denise (Wayne) Gruber of Thayer. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Irene Valentine of York and sister-in-law, Sandy (Don) Barenberg of McCook. Three nephews and one niece.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois and his father-in-law, Frank Valentine.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Rod Goertzen officiating. Bob has been cremated so there will be no viewing, however there will be a visitation and book signing from 1 - 8 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary in York. His family will hold a private inurnment at a later date. Memorials may be sent to his family for later designation. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Bob’s service will be webcasted live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
