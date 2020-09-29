Death, Robert ‘Bob’ Dean Rafert

Robert ‘Bob’ Dean Rafert, age 90, of Shelby, passed away Sept. 27, 2020 at the Osceola Good Samaritan Society.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Shelby Cemetery with Pastor Teri Lucas officiating. Military Rites by the Shelby Legion Post #296. Vocalist will be Sara Johnson and Brianna Rerucha singing “Amazing Grace.” Honorary pallbearers will be Tyson Micek, Holden Lambert, Parker Micek, Sheb Johnson, Ted Johnson and Brent Regier.
Memorials are suggested to the Shelby Fire and Rescue or Polk County 4-H in lieu of flowers. Cards may be mailed to the family at: 2347 129th Rd., Shelby, NE 68662.
Bob was born May 30, 1930 to Ervin and Helen (Dunbier) Rafert in Gresham. He attended school in Gresham, graduating from Gresham High School. He began farming in the Gresham area. He served in the United States National Guard from Jan. 12, 1951 to June 21, 1956.
On Aug. 16, 1955 he was united in marriage to Jlee (Lee) Rose Miller at the EUB church in Shelby. Bob spent his entire life farming and had a passion for raising livestock. They lived two miles east of Shelby and in 1964 a tornado took their home. They moved into Shelby for a brief time and in 1965 moved southeast of Shelby where they raised their family.
He was a member of the Shelby United Methodist Church and in his youth he was very active in the 4-H program and a rural youth agriculture program.
On Feb. 6, 2017 Bob moved to the Good Samaritan Society in Osceola where he resided until his passing.
Survivors include his wife, Jlee ‘Lee’ Rose (Miller) Rafert of Shelby; four daughters, Loraine (Gene) Smith of Whiting, Iowa, Jean (Kent) Regier of Henderson, Kathy Micek of Shelby and Peggy (Kent Urban) of Shelby; 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruth Ann Barr of Weatherford, Texas; one brother, Don (Barb) Rafert of Gresham; good neighbor and friend, Kenny Alt; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Helen Rafert; infant son, Daniel Glenn; brother, Harley (Marilyn) Rafert; sister, Gladys (Percy) Cunningham; brother-in-law, Guy Barr.
Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg have been entrusted with arrangements. dubasfuneralhome.com
