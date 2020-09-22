Death, Richard Asmus

He was born on April 1, 1949 in Lincoln to Raymond and Engelean (Gembler) Asmus. Richard graduated from Hastings Senior High in 1967 and then attended Hastings College with a major in History. He served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On December 27, 1970, Richard was united in marriage to Diana Kay Miller in Hastings. Together they shared three children. Diana passed away on Nov. 23, 1997. On January 31, 1999 Richard was united in marriage to Ginger Gordon in Hastings.

Richard was a member of 1st St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hastings where he served on the church council. After relocating, he later became a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. During his early working years, Richard worked on his family’s farm and as a DJ at KHAS Radio in Hastings. He also worked in banking, retail, security, and was a corrections officer for the State of Nebraska Prison System. After retiring from corrections, he was security and bailiff for the York County Courthouse. He was known for announcing Hastings High School Basketball, Tri-City Diesel Football, and Nebraska Cranes Basketball games. He also served on the Hastings Board of Education. Richard had a great love of sports, especially Husker Football and Kansas City Royals Baseball. He enjoyed reading books on many different subjects and had a strong knowledge and love for American and World History. Richard was a great friend to the people in his life and he enjoyed sharing his humor and wit. He was a member of the Hastings Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow medallion recipient), Masons, Sertoma (where he was awarded their Service to Mankind Award), the Adams County Agriculture Society Board of Directors, United Way Board of Directors, was a Notary Public and was an Admiral in The Great Navy of the State of Nebraska. Richard was also involved with Global Volunteers, where he traveled to Russia to serve others.