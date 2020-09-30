Death, Patty Sorge

Patty Jo Sorge, age 59, entered into rest on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at her residence in York.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1960 in Deshler to Floyd and Dorothy (Heyen) Sorge.
Patty married Michael Ryan, Sr. on Aug. 17, 1977 in Texas and to this Marriage three children were born, Michael, Jr., Mary and Katie.
Her hobbies included playing cards (10 pt. pitch), Bingo and most of all spending time with her family especially her beloved grandchildren.
She attended school in York and later received her associate degree from Hastings Community College, Hastings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Dorothy.
Patty is survived by her son, Mike Ryan Jr. of York; daughters, Mary Sherman (Jacob) of York; Katie Ryan of York; son, Lukas Draeger of Osceola; sister, Ruth Long of San Jose, Calif.; brother, David Sorge of El Paso, Texas; six grandchildren, Courtney, Braeden, Gracie, Thomas, Faith and Ivan and one great-greatgrandchild, Sophia.
Funeral services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler on Thursday Oct. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joseph Love officiating. Interment will be at the Deshler City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at the Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler. Family will receive friends at this time. Memorial contributions may be given the Peace Lutheran Church, Deshler, NE in memory of Patty.
Condolences may be sent to PriceUrbauerAhrendts.com.
