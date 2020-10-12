Death, Patricia Smith

Patricia Nadine Smith, age 72 of York, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Lincoln. She was born on Oct. 28, 1947 to Lindell R. and Dolores (Brackhan) Gocke at York. Pat attended St. John’s School, south of Waco all 8 grades and graduated from Waco High School in 1966. Pat was married to Delbert Matlock in November of 1974, and was later married to Carl J. Smith on March 19, 1997. She worked at the IOOF nursing Home in York and then York General Hospital. She then worked 40 years for York County. She worked in various county offices including: the Highway Department, the Sherriff’s Department and the County Ambulance. Lastly, she worked and retired from the York County Treasurer’s Department.

Pat was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and her faith was very important to her. She enjoyed taking pictures, playing piano and was a member of the Red Hats. She loved taking care of her special friends Dorothy Stream and Shirley Kroeker and many others. She loved following her nieces and nephews’ activities and she also helped with the York County Relay for Life. Pat was always concerned about everybody else’s well-being.