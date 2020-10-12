Death, Patricia Smith

Patricia Nadine Smith, age 72 of York, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Lincoln. She was born on Oct. 28, 1947 to Lindell R. and Dolores (Brackhan) Gocke at York. Pat attended St. John’s School, south of Waco all 8 grades and graduated from Waco High School in 1966. Pat was married to Delbert Matlock in November of 1974, and was later married to Carl J. Smith on March 19, 1997. She worked at the IOOF nursing Home in York and then York General Hospital. She then worked 40 years for York County. She worked in various county offices including: the Highway Department, the Sherriff’s Department and the County Ambulance. Lastly, she worked and retired from the York County Treasurer’s Department.
Pat was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and her faith was very important to her. She enjoyed taking pictures, playing piano and was a member of the Red Hats. She loved taking care of her special friends Dorothy Stream and Shirley Kroeker and many others. She loved following her nieces and nephews’ activities and she also helped with the York County Relay for Life. Pat was always concerned about everybody else’s well-being.
She is survived by her mother, Dolores Gocke of York; sister, Carol Gocke of York; brothers, Stan (Delaine) Gocke of York, Dean (Jackie) Gocke of Seward and Brian (Trudy) Gocke of York; step- daughters, Leann (Gene) Brown of Ellsinore, Mo. and Betty (Justin) Clow of Woodward, Okla.; three grandchildren, Josh (Miriam) Davis of Grand Island, James Davis of Poplur Bluff, Mo. and Misty Johnson of Piggott, Ark.; three great-grandchildren, Skylar Davis and Brendon and Miriam Johnson; many cousins and special nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Adolph “Butch” and Martha (Behrens) Brackhan and Fred and Minnie (Klone) Gocke; her father, Lindell R. Gocke; step daughter, Kelly Matlock; son-in-law, Todd Wink and both husbands.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and the family requests anybody who attends to wear a mask. Inurnment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery, Waco. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or York County Relay for Life.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
