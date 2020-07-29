Norman Allen Barney, 73, of Overland Park, Kan., died peacefully on July 20, 2020, surrounded by his wife of 50 years and his three children.
He courageously fought cancer for nearly 2 years.
Norman was born in Friend to Allen and Norma Barney. He was the third born of four children. At a young age, the family moved to a farm near Bradshaw. At a very early age he learned the value of hard work. As a young child he learned to drive the tractor. He cleverly used both feet to work the clutch. He graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1965, where he played 8-man football. He left for the University of Nebraska in the fall to major in agriculture. He pledged Alpha Gamma Sigma, where he met many life-long friends. His second year, his dad bought him a 1967 Chevelle Super Sport, which certainly improved his social standing. He met his wife, Carol Walter, in 1968, while working on a homecoming display. He graduated in 1970. They were married on June 27, 1970 In Scottsbluff. Once married, he began working at the University of Nebraska’s Research Farm and pursued a master’s degree in animal nutrition. After his graduate degree was attained, he began working for Cooper Feeds. In 1973, they welcomed their first child, Tyler. Soon thereafter they moved to Humboldt. He became the sales manager and worked there for several more years. In 1977, they welcomed their second child, Justin. Shortly after, they moved to Norfolk where Norm took a job as the sales manager at Norco Feeds. In 1980, they welcomed their third child, Katie. Over the course of the next ten years he built his dream home. He coached many of his childrens’ sports teams. He was a member of the Rotary Club. In 1987, he was named the director of nutrition for Norco Feeds. This same year, he was elected chairman of the Nutrition Council of the American Feed Industry Association.
In 1990, he took a took a job with Lignotech USA, as a salesman. He and the family moved to Lenexa, Kan. in the summer of 1990. This new position afforded him the opportunity to travel all over the world. He eventually became the sales manager for Lignotech. After leaving, Lignotech, he held various consulting positions in the animal nutrition field.
After retirement, he worked for Assisted Transportation, driving students, some with special needs, to and from school. This new endeavor gave him a renewed purpose. What started as a job became his passion.
Norman enjoyed camping with his wife and traveling around the country. He loved taking his grandchildren camping and fishing. He was a life-long Cornhusker fan, even seeing them win the 1996 National Championship in Arizona, with his son Justin. Once he moved to the Kansas City area, he immediately became a Chiefs fan and season ticket holder. He loved tailgating at the games. He loved to watch his children and grandchildren in their various sporting events. He loved working in his shop and doing various home repairs for himself and his children. Norm loved to garden, growing our favorite, rhubarb. He also grew corn, peas, tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, asparagus and strawberries. He took so much pride in his lawn; he always had to have the best lawn in the neighborhood. He was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where he volunteered to greet, usher, and serve communion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Norma Barney.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carol; his sister, Ann Philson (Clint) of York; his sister, Carol Fenster of Leawood, Kan.; his brother, Bob Barney (Joyce) of Council Bluffs, Iowa; his children, Tyler and his wife Kelli Barney of Olathe Kan., Justin and his wife Sandy Barney of Kansas City, Mo. and Katie Barney of Overland Park, Kan.; his eight grandchildren: Libby, Patrick, Aaron and Max Barney; Jackson and Cassidy Barney; Charlie and Josie Dolembo. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held on July 30 at 11a.m. in Overland Park, Kan.
