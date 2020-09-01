Death, Nancy Obermier

Nancy K. Obermier, age 81 of York, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at York.
Nancy was born July 11, 1939 to Herbert (Cleora) Carnes at Malcom. She was baptized on May 21, 1944 and later confirmed on Sept. 29, 1960 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Seward. She was united in marriage to LaVern Obermier on Oct. 2, 1960 at Seward and to this union three sons were born. Nancy was a homemaker and was also an Avon representative since the mid 70’s. Nancy belonged to the Friendship Club at Emmanuel and enjoyed going to the Senior Center and playing bingo, cards, and dominoes.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Russell (Jenny) Obermier and Randy (Tammy) Obermier both of York and Roger Obermier of Malcom; grandchildren, Dylan Obermier, Dalton Obermier, Nichole (Michael) Runge, Alex Obermier and Raissa (Kyle) Towle; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Carter Runge and Scarlett Towle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers and six sisters.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran School or Little Blessing’s Pre-School.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
