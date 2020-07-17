Nadine Ruth Naber, 86, of Stromsburg, (formerly of Gresham) passed away on July 15, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 30, 1933 to Hulbert and Hulda C. (Lubbe) Dey in Gresham. She attended Gresham High School graduating in 1952. On Nov. 8, 1953, Nadine was united in marriage to Richard Lorenz Naber at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Gresham.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Lucy) Naber Jr. of Lincoln, Donna Sue Beck of David City, Allen G. (Kristen) Naber of Gresham; grandchildren, Kurt (Sarah) Naber of Waco, Samantha (Jamison) Kaliff of McCool Junction, Megan (Patrick) Trout of Tecumseh, T.J. Beck of David City, Fred (Ashley) Beck of North Bend, Phillip (Mariah) Beck of Friend, Ted Beck (Katie Kramer) of York, Brenda (Kevin) Janousek of McCook; great-grandchildren, Mindy Sue Naber, Rhett Kaliff, Scout Kaliff, Marshall Trout, Breckyn Hatfield, Freddie Beck, Haley Beck, Tim Beck, Natalie Beck, Nash Beck, Brantley Beck, Kory Janousek, Bree Janousek; great-great grandchildren, Pietro Janousek; brothers, Clarence (Vonna) Dey of Burwell; sister-in-law, Carol Dey of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Robert (Beverly) Naber of Waco. Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, Hulbert and Hulda Dey; husband, Richard Naber; brother, Hubert Dey; son-in-law, Tom Beck; nephew, Jeffrey Naber.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in York with Pastor Lee Seetin officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 1 – 5 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home, family will greet friends from 3 – 5 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
