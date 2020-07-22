Michael “Mike” Tonniges, age 62, of York, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Lincoln.
He was born May 24, 1958 in York to Gale and Gloria (Stone) Tonniges. Mike worked for the York County Ambulance service, also managed the Martin Luther Home Recycling Center and was employed with Epworth Village for a number of years. On Nov. 17, 2001, he was united in marriage to Karen Yeager.
Mike was a former member of the Eagles Club. He enjoyed collecting knives, hunting, fishing and cooking. Mike enjoyed reading World War II history, watching the History Channel and Fox News and loved Husker football. Most importantly he loved his grandchildren and he taught them how to whittle. He loved his St. Bernard dogs, Bentley, Abbey and his cat, Vytus.
He is survived by his wife, Karen of York; son, Sean (Heather) Tonniges of West Monroe, La.; daughter, Ashley Carey of Bellevue. His grandchildren include Ethny, Joshua, Belle, Noah and Caleb Tonniges all of Louisiana, Paxton Carey of Bellevue and his mother, Gloria Tonniges of York.
He is also survived by his sister, Patty (Gary) Pagel of Decatur, Ill.; brother, Kevin Yeager of York; sister, Kelly Yeager of Fairmont along with his dogs, Bentley, Abby, and his cat, Vytus. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Lance Loven officiating. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. No viewing or visitation. Cremation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.