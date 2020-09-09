Death, Mary Lundstedt

Mary M. Lundstedt, age 72 of York, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in Lincoln.
She was born Nov. 12, 1947 to C.G. “Steve” and Sara (Boehler) Eshelman in Burbank, Calif. On May 28, 1983, she was united in marriage to Daryl “Dean” Lundstedt at North Loop. Mary was a homemaker and enjoyed painting.
She is survived by her husband, Dean of York; sons, Joe Thompson of Ames, Iowa and Bryan Lundstedt of York; two grandchildren, Joshua and Abby Thompson of Ames, Iowa and a brother, Robert (Kath) Eshelman of Colorado Springs, Colo. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Clarence.
Mary has chosen to donate her body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board for medical research and education. There will be no service. Memorials may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation and York’s Adopt-A-Pet. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.