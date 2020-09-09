 Skip to main content
Death, Mary Lundstedt
Death, Mary Lundstedt

York resident, 72

Mary M. Lundstedt, age 72 of York, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in Lincoln.

She was born Nov. 12, 1947 to C.G. “Steve” and Sara (Boehler) Eshelman in Burbank, Calif. On May 28, 1983, she was united in marriage to Daryl “Dean” Lundstedt at North Loop. Mary was a homemaker and enjoyed painting.

She is survived by her husband, Dean of York; sons, Joe Thompson of Ames, Iowa and Bryan Lundstedt of York; two grandchildren, Joshua and Abby Thompson of Ames, Iowa and a brother, Robert (Kath) Eshelman of Colorado Springs, Colo. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Clarence.

Mary has chosen to donate her body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board for medical research and education. There will be no service. Memorials may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation and York’s Adopt-A-Pet. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.

