Death, Mary ‘Francie’ Woolard

Mary Frances (Francie) Woolard, 74, of Pittsburgh, Pa., passed away, Oct. 9, 2020. In the week preceding her death, all of her children were able to be with her. She was surrounded by her husband and many of her family at the time of her death.

She was born to the late Ellis and Kate Friend, Oct. 24, 1945 in Omaha. She graduated from St. Joe’s high school and married her high school sweetheart, John Woolard in 1964.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of fifty-six years, John Woolard; her seven children, Lori Hunt of Pittsburgh, Pa., Johnny Woolard of Grants Pass, Ore., Scott Woolard of San Antonio, Texas, Cathy Samuel of Morganton, Ga., Sheila Murray of Marietta Ga., Sarah Wildey of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Trish Meyer of New Carlisle, Ohio. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; three step-great-grandsons and her siblings, John Friend, Sue Manley, Trish Moore and Betty Treadwell. She was fondly known to her family as Mimi. Her family was the center of her life. She was kind and gracious to all who knew her and always had a welcoming spirit. She had a deep faith and was a true reflection of the love of Christ.

A funeral mass is schedule for Friday, Oct. 23 at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Marietta Ga. A graveside service and burial will take place on May 9, 2021 at St Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in York. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.