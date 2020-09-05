Death, Mary Ellen Nordlund

Mary Ellen Nordlund, age 91 of York, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in Lincoln surrounded by family.
She was born on July 6, 1929 in York to parents Charles and Ruth (Delaney) Samson. She and Kenneth Theodore Nordlund were united in marriage on June 28, 1949 in York.
Besides Mom, she was fondly called “Marzy” by her many friends, “Gramzy” by her five grandchildren, and “GaGa” by her four great-grandchildren.
She is survived by Kenneth, her husband of 71 years; daughter, Deborah (Robert) Feldman of York; son, Charles Kent (Bonnie) Nordlund of Corvallis, Ore.; grandchildren, Megan (Phil) Van De Velde of Papillion, Erin (Joshua) Lullmann of Indianola, Iowa, Jennifer (Matthew) Nold of Bremerton, Wash., Joseph Feldman of Omaha and Tim Nordlund of Corvallis, Ore. and great-grandchildren, Adam and Audrey Nold of Bremerton, Wash., Gavin and Delaney Lullmann of Indianola, Iowa. She is also survived by sister, Marjorie Schroeder; brother-in-law, Harold (Judi) Nordlund and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth Hal Nordlund and brothers, Alvin and Lyle Samson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. Her services will be live streamed on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page just prior to services. Private family inurnment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. A Rosary service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday evening at the church. A Celebration of Life will be held at York Country Club following the Mass. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with social distancing and masks encouraged at the Mass and during the reception.
Mary had a special interest in helping children and was instrumental in starting the “Guardian Angels” fund at St. Joseph’s Church. Memorials may be designated to the “Guardian Angels” through St. Joseph’s Church in York or memorials can also be designated to the family to be used for support of dementia treatment, specifically for the Hummingbird Wing of Ridgewood Rehab & Care Center.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
