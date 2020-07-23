Martha May Hiebner, age 92, of Henderson, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Henderson.
She was born Sept. 10, 1927 in rural York County to Daniel and Anna (Thieszen) Peters. Martha was a member of the Bethesda Mennonite Church. On Feb. 23, 1949, she was united in marriage to Irvin Hiebner in Henderson.
Martha also spent her time helping her husband on the farm as well as maintaining an immaculate house. Martha also worked as a dietary aide at Henderson Healthcare. She enjoyed volunteering at the church as a custodian, folding bulletins, and also taught Sunday School. She enjoyed working in her garden, sewing, cooking, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Martha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Martha will be missed by everyone she leaves behind. Her children: Karen (Donald) Mierau of Henderson and Elaine (Randall) Sweigart of Saginaw, Mich. and her son, Robert Hiebner of Hampton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christine (Scott) Lagalo and Kevin (Jennifer) Sweigart of Saginaw, Mich., Jeffrey (Tina) Mierau of York, Jonathan (Bobbie) Mierau of Waverly, Lindsey (Justin) Makovicka of Aurora, Kristopher Hiebner of Austin, Texas, Braden Hiebner of Iowa City, Iowa, Grant (Carly) Hiebner of Grand Island, Whitney (Lance) Loganbill of Moundridge, Kan., Jordan Hiebner of Los Angeles, Calif., Mattison (Josh) Booth of North Newton, Kan. Great-Grandchildren include, Logan, Landon, Lucas, Lawson Lagalo, Lillian and Gretchen Sweigart, Carter and Aylah Mierau, Jaysa Mierau, Ty and Grant Lebow, Oliver and Archer Makovicka, Silas and Mannix Hiebner, Caden and Emma Hiebner, Harper and Pryor Loganbill. She is also survived by her brother, Carl Peters of Henderson; sisters-in-law, Inez Hiebner, Eleanor Adrian and Elizabeth Nunnenkamp.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant sister, Selma and sister-in-law, Bertha Peters.
The family would like to thank relatives and friends for you continued prayers and act of thoughtfulness.
Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery, Henderson. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Visitation is scheduled 1 – 9 p.m., Friday at the mortuary in Henderson. Memorials may be directed to MCC Meat Caner.
Condolences may be left for her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.