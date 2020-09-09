Death, Mariel Karabel

Mariel K. Karabel, 86, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Eastmont Towers in Lincoln.
As Mariel approached Heaven’s gate, she found her daughter Lisa there who had only been waiting a short time for her, so together they walked hand in hand through Heaven’s Gate.
Mariel was born Sept. 17, 1933, in Hastings, the daughter of Harold and Evelyn (Simmering) Witt. She graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1951 and was a loyal supporter of the school even still wearing her class ring at the time of her passing. Mariel married Marlyn Karabel on Oct. 7, 1955, at First Christian Church in Hastings. In her early years she worked at Brommer Dispensary in Hastings. Mariel was a homemaker. Marlyn and Mariel moved to York in 1990 to be closer to family. Together they enjoyed many hobbies, putting a little love into each and every craft they shared with each other.
She was an artist and loved playing the piano. Mariel had beautiful penmanship and was an avid letter writer. She was also known for her collection of Raggedy Ann and Andy Dolls.
Mariel is survived by her children, Steve (Cinda) Karabel of Lincoln, Gary (Pat) Karabel of Wichita Falls, Texas and Larry (Mary Ann) Karabel of York; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Vic Swerczek of Albion; sister, Susan (Galen) Rector; and brother Harold Witt Jr. all of Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Lisa Swerczek and sister, Janice Shriver.
Private family services will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. In honoring her wish to be cremated there is no viewing or visitation. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings, Nebraska is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation. Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
