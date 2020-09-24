Death, Lois Schultz

Lois Jean Schultz, age 95, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Gresham. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Federated Church or to the wishes of the family.
Lois Jean Wullenwaber was born April 12, 1925 in Utica, to Henry and Hannah (Drucker) Wullenwaber. She was the youngest of five children. Lois married Kenneth Dale Schultz on April 5, 1947 in Belleville, Kan. The couple spent many years farming, ranching and owning and operating restaurants. They especially enjoyed driving to their ranches in the sandhills and checking their cow herds.
Her greatest joy was the many family holidays and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lois was a member of the Federated Church in Columbus.
She is survived by her son, Terry (Holly) Schultz of Columbus; daughter, Jane (Dean) Heiden of Bartlett; grandchildren, Tracy Gardner of Grand Island, Corey (Lindsey) Heiden of Adams, Brandi (Doug) Pokorny of Bartlett, Travis (Megan) Schultz of Duncan and Melissa (Schultz) Christensen of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Grady, Bayley, Mitchell Gardner; Hayley, Hannah, Shelby, Emma Heiden; Trevor and Mallery Schultz; Talli, Gracie and Ryder Pokorny; Tanner, Tenley and Maddie Schultz; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Hannah Wullenwaber; husband, Kenneth Schultz; grandson, Troy Schultz; brother, Otto Wullenwaber; sisters, Louise Hoover, Velma Beach and Dorothy Joy.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and many joyful memories of a life shared with Lois.
