Lea M. Johnson, age 88, of Fairmont, NE died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Lincoln, NE.
She was born September 2, 1931 to John and Nellie (Hogeland) Brown in Oregon. She was a food service director for many years while living in California. On October 22, 1983, Lea was united in marriage to Jerry Johnson in Poway, CA.
Lea was a member of the Fairmont Community Church, Shirts & Skirts Square Dancing group, Methodist Women’s Club, and the Fairmont Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bingo, painting, working on puzzles, and enjoyed her book club.
Lea is survived by her husband Jerry of Fairmont, sons Gerry (Nancy) Greene of Tacoma, WA and John Luft of Marina Del Rey, CA, daughters Dena Thomas Of Everett, WA, Terri (Denny) Kern of Henderson, NV, and Christina (Aaron) Werner of Waco, NE. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, brothers Glenn (Lou) Brown of Noble, OK and Gary Brown of Pendleton, OR and sister Linda (Ken) Nelson of Hermiston, OR.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Bernice and Gladys.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Fairmont Community Church, Fairmont, NE. Lea’s service will be live streamed on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook Page. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Lea will be cremated following the funeral service and a private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 1-8pm on Saturday and Sunday at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
