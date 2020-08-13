Kurt Louis Opfer, age 56, of Bradshaw, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 in Lincoln.
He was born March 18, 1964 in Aurora to Dale and Patricia (Rich) Opfer and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church north of Hampton. Kurt was a car salesman, farmed and worked as an autobody mechanic. He loved rebuilding cars, four wheeling, playing pitch, loved being around his family and especially enjoyed his dogs Twix and Cassie. On May 4, 1985 he was married to Dawn Smith at Hampton.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn of Bradshaw; daughter, Kristin (Richard) Steggs of Lincoln and son, Michael (Dawn Marie) Opfer of Bradshaw. His grandchildren include: Haliegh, Nicolas, Thye Trey, Alea, Hailo and Tomas. He is also survived by his mother, Patricia Opfer of DeSoto, Kan,; brother, Ross (D.Dee) Opfer also of DeSoto, Kan.; a niece, Bretlyn; his nephews, Brennan and Brock and aunt and uncle, Homer and Jean Janzen of Loveland, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his father; son, Stephen Curtis and his grandparents.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church north of Hampton with the Reverend Dave Feddern officiating. Kurt has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Private family inurnment. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation.
Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.