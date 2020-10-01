Death, Karolyn Anderson

She loved teaching, reading, sewing, music and singing. She taught swim lessons both independently and through the Red Cross for many years. She also liked to referee soccer with the rest of her family. Her most precious priority in life was taking care of her family. She eventually set aside her teaching career to focus on raising her family full time. She had an amazing, kind spirit and could always lift up those around her with her positivity. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ardon Anderson of York; children, Jeff Anderson of Austin, Texas, Jennifer (Eric) Olson of Lincoln, Cindi (Carl) Franzen of Eagle and son Tony Anderson of Lincoln. Her grandchildren include: Christopher, Keira, Jacob, Landon and Rider Olson, Samantha Anderson and Joel and Madison Franzen and niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Kinder.