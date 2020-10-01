Death, Karolyn Anderson

Karolyn Lorene Anderson, age 73, of York, passed away, Sept. 29, 2020 at her home.
She was born to Ralph and Ida Marie Kinder on Feb. 12, 1947 in Geneva.
After spending her childhood years in Geneva, she left home to attend UNK where she pursued a degree in elementary education and obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from UMSL in 1970. Karolyn went on to teach in the Mitchell Public Schools in Mitchell, S.D., Fairmont Public Schools in Fairmont, St. Joseph’s school in York and McDaid Elementary in North Platte and Milford Public Schools in Milford, Conn. She also did private tutoring. She had such a passion for teaching and encouraging young minds and over the course of several years she and Ardon hosted exchange students from Turkey and Brazil.
In 1964 Karolyn met the love of her life Ardon on a blind date at the York County Fair. Three years later they were united in Holy Matrimony on Dec. 29, 1967 at the Geneva Methodist Church. To this union they were blessed with four children, Jeff, Jennifer, Cindi and Tony.
She was a former member of the United Methodist church in both Geneva and York. While at the Methodist church she was a member of the women’s choir, the Methodist women’s circle and also taught Sunday school. After joining St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in York, she went on to become a member of the Catholic Daughters. She was also a member of the NSSA as a soccer referee.
She loved teaching, reading, sewing, music and singing. She taught swim lessons both independently and through the Red Cross for many years. She also liked to referee soccer with the rest of her family. Her most precious priority in life was taking care of her family. She eventually set aside her teaching career to focus on raising her family full time. She had an amazing, kind spirit and could always lift up those around her with her positivity. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ardon Anderson of York; children, Jeff Anderson of Austin, Texas, Jennifer (Eric) Olson of Lincoln, Cindi (Carl) Franzen of Eagle and son Tony Anderson of Lincoln. Her grandchildren include: Christopher, Keira, Jacob, Landon and Rider Olson, Samantha Anderson and Joel and Madison Franzen and niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Kinder.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday Oct. 5, 2020 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, York. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30 a.m. The mass will be streamed live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page. A graveside inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Geneva Public Cemetery, Geneva. It was Karolyn’s wish to be cremated, so there will be no viewing or visitation. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
