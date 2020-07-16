John A. Krumland, age 74, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Lincoln, NE.
He was born May 1, 1946 to Erwin L. and Henrietta A.M. (Ewert) Krumland in Columbus, NE. On August 14, 1971, John was united in marriage to Tamara “Tammie” L. Mielak in Columbus.
John proudly served his country for 30 years (1965-1997) starting off as an enlisted air weapons control personnel. While serving two years overseas and 10 years at Sea and retiring as a chief warrant officer 4 (CWO4) in 1997. While in the military service he achieved a Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, The Vietnam Meritorious Civil Action badge, Vietnam Campaign medal, and Vietnam Service medal with 3 stars.
After his military career, he was a truck driver. When retiring from trucking, he was kept busy by his beloved wife Tammie’s hunny do list. When not working on projects he enjoyed bird watching and nature. John always enjoyed learning about history, as well. He loved his pets as children, especially Talua Mae (his favorite cat).
He is survived by his wife Tammie of Bradshaw, mother-in-law Bernie Scripture of York, brothers-in-law Jeff Went of York and Dana Went of York and his family, step-sister Tami Jo Jackson of York, special niece Stephanie Jackson (Zac Schuessler) and their family Carli, Caylee, and Jackson Schuessler of York, cousin Michele Knott of Lincoln, and special friends Mickey and Ruth Ann Miller and family of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Willie Scripture, and several special four- legged friends.
In following John’s wishes, there will be no service. Cremation. Memorials may be directed to Wounded Warriors or York Adopt-A-Pet. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
