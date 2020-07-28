JoAnn Epp, age 77 of Henderson, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Henderson after a 9 year battle with cancer.
She was born July 10, 1943 in York to Myrle and Clarissa (Hatel) Rakestraw and was a long-time member of the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. On April 18, 1964 she was married to Myron Epp at York. JoAnn enjoyed collecting cookbooks, teapots, assorted Santa Claus’s and loved to go camping with her family.
She played the piano, loved her grand puppy Ruby, was a member of the Henderson Women’s Club and Cancer Plus support group. JoAnn and Myron enjoyed their trips to Branson, Mo. and watched the Sandhill cranes on their yearly migration. JoAnn was formerly employed at Henderson Irrigation, Central Irrigation, she reported Henderson news live on the York radio station from her home for several years. She also worked for Friesen Oil Company, Henderson Health Care and Junction Motor Speedway.
She is survived by husband, Myron of Henderson; sons, Michael (Glenda) Epp of Lincoln and Jim (Kim) Epp of Henderson. Her grandchildren include Paige Marie Bose of Henderson, Levi Epp and Caleb Epp both of Lincoln. JoAnn is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Ardith Epp, Pam Epp, Elvera Epp and Shirley (Dennis) Reis. Several nieces, nephews, several friends and of course, her grand puppy Ruby.
She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law.
Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson with the Reverends Andrea Wall and Gene Thieszen officiating. The family requests those who attend to wear casual attire. Private family inurnment in Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery at a later date. JoAnn’s memorial service will be webcast live through Bethesdamc.org. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday from 4 – 9 p.m., at the mortuary in Henderson. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethesda Mennonite Church, Henderson Health Care or to family for later designation.
Online condolences to family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.
