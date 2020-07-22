Jo Ann Ferguson, 78, passed from this life at her home on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Stillwater, Okla.
Her funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Strode Funeral Home Chapel in Stillwater. Chapel services will be available for live streaming and can be viewed by visiting www.strodefh.com.
Born in Stillwater on May 23, 1942 to Clarence Theodore and Anna M. (Thomas) Carnes she was raised on a farm in Payne County. After her graduation from Stillwater High School, she lived in York for a while and then moved back to Stillwater and retired there. She married Billy David Ferguson on Dec. 19, 1959 in Stillwater and helped support the family by working as a seamstress, wedding shop owner, tax preparer and office administrator. Sewing, watching her boys play sports, crafts and home decorating were her pastimes and the Immanuel Baptist Church in Perkins, Okla. held her membership.While living in Nebraska, she served as Nebraska State PTA president which allowed her to travel to Hawaii, Las Vegas and Washington DC as a state representative.
Preceding her in death was her brother, Marvin and her parents.
Surviving her are family members: husband, Billy D. Ferguson; sons, David W. Ferguson, Scott L. Ferguson, Darren L. Ferguson and Lance N. Ferguson and their spouses; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers are Garrett Ferguson, Trenton Ferguson, Jacob Cossey, Brody Moore, and Kasen Venable.
In Jo Ann’s memory, the family has requested donations to your favorite children’s organization.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jo Ann’s caregivers Chrissoundrea Compton, CNA and Cathy Maxey CNA and all the staff at Karman Legacy Hospice, as well as, Elisa A. Davis, MD.
Condolences may be sent to the family and an online obituary viewed by visiting www.strodefh.com.
Memorial service to begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Strode Funeral Home Chapel in Stillwater, Okla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.