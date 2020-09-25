Death, Jerome ‘Joe’ Light

In one of his first jobs, Joe picked up eggs from the family of his future wife (unknown to them both) as a laborer for Pieper Hatchery. After serving in the Army National Guard of Nebraska (1956-1959), Joe served in the U.S. Army (1959-1962), stationed in Germany. In 1963, Joe began his 37-year career with Champion Home Builders in York. Beginning on the line, Joe would eventually work his way up into the role of Senior Vice President of the company. Joe met his wife of 56 years, Ruby, during a York Fliers baseball game. Married in 1964, the two began the early years of their marriage in York. In January 1968, Joe received a promotion that brought the couple to Weiser, Idaho. Shortly after the move, they purchased their favorite home on the Snake River where they lived for twenty-five years. Joe was the first manager at Tamarack, Champion’s Weiser plant, and would return to Weiser to retire in 1998.