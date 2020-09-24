Death, Jerald D. (Dan) Hecox

He was born Sept. 5, 1968 in Omaha and educated in Lincoln and the Benedict Public Schools. He attended Southeast Community College in Milford graduating with a degree in Building and Construction. He lived in York and worked in the construction industry for many years before forming his company, Custom Showers and Tile of Nebraska. He was a member of the National Tile Contractors Association and served as the State Ambassador. He was a graduate of the National Certified Tile Instructor program and then served as an evaluator for that program. Dan was a member of the Lincoln Berean Church and it had become an important part of his life. His journey to Nicaragua, as a part of a mission, was also a life altering event. He was a lifelong Husker fan.