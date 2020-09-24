Death, Jerald D. (Dan) Hecox

Jerald Daniel Hecox (Dan), loving son, brother, uncle, and friend, died Sept. 21, 2020 in Gretna, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born Sept. 5, 1968 in Omaha and educated in Lincoln and the Benedict Public Schools. He attended Southeast Community College in Milford graduating with a degree in Building and Construction. He lived in York and worked in the construction industry for many years before forming his company, Custom Showers and Tile of Nebraska. He was a member of the National Tile Contractors Association and served as the State Ambassador. He was a graduate of the National Certified Tile Instructor program and then served as an evaluator for that program. Dan was a member of the Lincoln Berean Church and it had become an important part of his life. His journey to Nicaragua, as a part of a mission, was also a life altering event. He was a lifelong Husker fan.
Dan is survived by his father, Jerry Hecox (Beverly) of Beatrice; his mother, Miriam Peterson of Gretna; his sisters, Tammy Peterson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Angela Hecox (Chris Korte) of Beatrice; his brother, Scott Hecox (Sarah) and their children Lake and Kemper; special friends, Alicia Michel, Mark Deepe and Dan’s beloved dog, Emmie of York. Also left to mourn are his aunt, Judith Dye (Len Paplauskas) and uncle, Bryan Jones (Kathy) and numerous family and friends all over the United States.
He was preceded in death by his other father, Chuck Peterson and nephew, AJ Hecox.
Memorial services will take place Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S 70th St. Lincoln, NE. (Masks are required to enter the church) Memorials may be directed to Benevolent Fund of Lincoln Berean Church at 6400 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68516 and My Bridge Radio at PO Box 30345, Lincoln, NE. 68503 for the benefit of My Bridge to the Nations.
