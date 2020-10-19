Death, Jeanette ‘Jan’ Lampe

Jeanette “Jan” Lampe, 86, of Waco, passed away on Oct. 15, 2020. She was born on Dec. 8, 1933

Visitation was held from 3 – 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward.

Services will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica with Pastors Richard Gudgel and Jon Dunbar officiating the service. Graveside service and interment will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Waco.

Memorials may be directed to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica or to C.A.S.I.N.O. Endowment at Concordia University.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home of Seward and Dwight. Condolences may be left at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.