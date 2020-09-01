 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death, Jay D. Peterson
0 comments

Death, Jay D. Peterson

Stromsburg resident, 63

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

A Celebration of Life for Jay D. Peterson will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Stromsburg Baptist Church, 515 Exchange Street in Stromsburg.

Jay passed away on April 9, 2020. To honor Jay no suits or ties, please dress in summer church attire. Inurnment of Ashes will take place after the service at Stromsburg Cemetery followed by a lunch reception at Polk County Fairgrounds located at 12927 N Blvd. in Osceola.

Current COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to at the service and reception. There will be extra seating set up in the church to allow for social distancing needs. Masks are not mandatory, but if you feel more comfortable wearing a mask please feel free to do so.

Survivors are Jacki Peterson, Clint Peterson (Kerry), Martina Niemeyer (Todd), Clay Peterson (Morgan) and nine grandchildren. Ruth Ann Peterson, John Peterson and Lee Peterson (Michel). Phyllis Borden, Perry and Sharon Noyd, Murry and TK Johnston, and Marlowe and Pam Johnson. Many nephews and nieces, as well as extended family and friends. Jay was preceded in death by his father, Donald L. Peterson.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be directed to either: ALS in the Heartland OR Jay Peterson Memorial Account for future designation.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola/Stromsburg has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Jay D. Peterson

Jay D. Peterson

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News