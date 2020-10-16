Death, James Larkin

James Larkin, 87, of Benedict, passed away Oct. 14, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Osceola. Jim was born on Aug. 3, 1933 to James and Mary (Barry) Larkin. He was born and raised in Benedict. He graduated in 1951 and worked on the family farm. Jim was enlisted in the United States Army from 1954-1955 until his father’s death when he returned back home.
Jim married Lenora Erks Dec. 30, 1957 at Indianola. His life was dedicated to doing his best no matter what life dealt him. He was devoted to his religion, his family and his community. He was a man who showed generations of people how to act with class, patience, and tolerance. He always looked for the best in others and gave them the best he had. His life was an inspiration.
Jim is survived by his wife, Lenora; sister, Marilyn Seiker; sisters-in-law, Vera Swanson and DeAnn Erks; sons, Andy (Jodi) Larkin and Ed (Jacque) Larkin; daughters, Brenda (Chuck) Spencer, Therese (Lonney) Schlegelmilch and Jane (Tracy) Dodson; nine grandchildren, Josh Larkin, Sarah (Shad) Kearns, Alex (Kendra) Larkin, Mitchell (Hayley) Larkin, Stephanie (Dan) Waldron, Andrea (Johnny) Reyes, Alisa Schlegelmilch, Kiley Dodson and Marcus Dodson and eight great-grandchildren, Allie, Isabelle, William, Elizabeth, Ellie, Aliyah, Lilliana and Adalynn.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Larkin and brothers-in-law, Eldon Swanson and Francis Seiker.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at St Joseph Catholic Church in York with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, York. A Rosary service will be said at St Joseph Catholic Church at 7 p.m., Monday evening. Jim’s service will be webcast live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook Page. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks encouraged. Visitation will be from 1 - 4 p.m., Monday at Metz Mortuary and then again one hour prior to the Rosary service at the church. Memorials may be directed to St Joseph Cemetery Fund.
Online condolence may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.