Death, James Larkin

James Larkin, 87, of Benedict, passed away Oct. 14, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Osceola. Jim was born on Aug. 3, 1933 to James and Mary (Barry) Larkin. He was born and raised in Benedict. He graduated in 1951 and worked on the family farm. Jim was enlisted in the United States Army from 1954-1955 until his father’s death when he returned back home.

Jim married Lenora Erks Dec. 30, 1957 at Indianola. His life was dedicated to doing his best no matter what life dealt him. He was devoted to his religion, his family and his community. He was a man who showed generations of people how to act with class, patience, and tolerance. He always looked for the best in others and gave them the best he had. His life was an inspiration.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lenora; sister, Marilyn Seiker; sisters-in-law, Vera Swanson and DeAnn Erks; sons, Andy (Jodi) Larkin and Ed (Jacque) Larkin; daughters, Brenda (Chuck) Spencer, Therese (Lonney) Schlegelmilch and Jane (Tracy) Dodson; nine grandchildren, Josh Larkin, Sarah (Shad) Kearns, Alex (Kendra) Larkin, Mitchell (Hayley) Larkin, Stephanie (Dan) Waldron, Andrea (Johnny) Reyes, Alisa Schlegelmilch, Kiley Dodson and Marcus Dodson and eight great-grandchildren, Allie, Isabelle, William, Elizabeth, Ellie, Aliyah, Lilliana and Adalynn.