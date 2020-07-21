James “Jim” LeRoy Cousins, age 77, of McCool Junction, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Osceola.
He was born Jan. 18, 1943 in Mobridge, S.D. to Herbert and Adeline (Baumann) Cousins. On Nov. 10, 1960 Jim was united in marriage to Donna J. Brand in Logan, Iowa.
Jim loved his family. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a self-taught musician, learning both the guitar and harmonica. He was also known for his oatmeal cookies.
He is survived by his wife, Donna of McCool Jct.; son, Robert (Tracy) Cousins of Dublin, Ohio; daughter, Tammy Burcham of York and son, David (Aimee) Cousins of North Platte; 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and sisters, Sandra Seiler of Salina, Kan. and Sharon Picking of Abilene, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Robert and Gerold.
Because of concerns for the health and safety of friends and loved ones, there will only be private family services 10 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Metz Chapel, York. Jim’s service will be livestreamed on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page. Private family inurnment at a later date in the Vernon-Pettis Cemetery, York. No viewing or visitation. Cremation. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.