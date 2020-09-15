Death, Jack Vavra

Jack Vernon Vavra, 77, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. The family will greet visitors from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Lincoln Memorial.
