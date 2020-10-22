Death, Jack Connely

Jack T. Connely, age 82 of York, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was born April 1, 1938 in Broken Bow, to Thomas and Lela (Arnold) Connely. Jack served his country as a member of the United States Army from October 1956 to October 1958. On Jan. 4, 1959 Jack was united in marriage to Clara Lorene Clang in Broken Bow.

Jack was a Golden Gloves boxing trainer, a business man, a carpenter who built his own house and a truck driver with Champion Home Builders among other jobs. He was a member of the York Elks Club and First United Presbyterian Church. Jack was an outdoors man, who loved to camp and fish.

He is survived by his wife, Clara Connely; daughter, Donna Connely of Lincoln; son, Michael Connely of Palmyra; daughters, Dianna (Aaron) Gruber of Gresham, Lela (Jerry) McNinch of Lincoln and Lori (John) Edgerley of Lincoln. Jack is survived by fifteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Ron (Verneta) Connely of Broken Bow, Ted (Brenda) Connely of Beaver, Wash., David Connely of Lincoln and his sister, Carol (Carl) Christen of Broken Bow.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Lela Connely of Broken Bow and grandson, Jakob Thomas Connely of Lincoln.