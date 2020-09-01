Death, Garry Woodard

Garry Lee Woodard, age 75 of York, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at York General Hearthstone.
He was born June 16, 1945 in Minneapolis, Minn. to Raymond and Cleo (Rither) Woodard. Garry enjoyed church gatherings, reading, Sci-Fi movies, westerns, Elvis music and attending Star Wars movies with his niece.
He is survived by his sister, Sherry and David Woods of Dallas, Texas; his niece, Kelly Woods of York; five nephews, David and Mikelle Woods of Melissa, Texas, Steve and Vanessa Woodard of Enterprise, Ala., Brian and Julie Woodard of San Antonio, Texas, David and Moani Woodard of McKinney, Texas and Chris and Lyn Woodard also of McKinney, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Larry, Terry and Jerry.
Garry’s wish was to be cremated and there will be no viewing, visitation or services at this time. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
