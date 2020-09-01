 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death, Garry Woodard
0 comments

Death, Garry Woodard

York resident, 75

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Garry Lee Woodard, age 75 of York, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at York General Hearthstone.

He was born June 16, 1945 in Minneapolis, Minn. to Raymond and Cleo (Rither) Woodard. Garry enjoyed church gatherings, reading, Sci-Fi movies, westerns, Elvis music and attending Star Wars movies with his niece.

He is survived by his sister, Sherry and David Woods of Dallas, Texas; his niece, Kelly Woods of York; five nephews, David and Mikelle Woods of Melissa, Texas, Steve and Vanessa Woodard of Enterprise, Ala., Brian and Julie Woodard of San Antonio, Texas, David and Moani Woodard of McKinney, Texas and Chris and Lyn Woodard also of McKinney, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Larry, Terry and Jerry.

Garry’s wish was to be cremated and there will be no viewing, visitation or services at this time. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.

Garry Woodard

Garry Woodard

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News