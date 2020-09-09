Death, Flora Stuhr

Flora M. Stuhr, age 99 of York, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 in York.
Flora was born March 1, 1921 to Herman and Catherine (Tieken) Kruse at Waco. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church at Waco and married Ralph W. Stuhr on April 27, 1941 at Waco. They spent most of their married life on the family farm west and north of Bradshaw. They were members at Zion Lutheran of Hampton. After leaving the farm in 1983, they resided in York and were members of Faith Lutheran Church.
Flora was a quilter doing many quilts during her life. She enjoyed gardening especially her flowers. At the age of 72, she earned her GED. She and Ralph belonged to a camping group and enjoyed many trips after they left the farm.
Flora is survived by sons, Kenneth Stuhr of Lincoln, Jerry (Carol) Stuhr of Kearney, Galen (Therese) Stuhr of Seward and Bradley (Dianne) Stuhr of Frisco, Colo.; daughters, Sydney (James) Gardels of Norfolk, Judith Myers of York, Sheryl Stuhr of York, Phyllis Thienhardt of Tulsa, Okla. and Gayle Stuhr of Grand Island and daughter-in-law, Barbara Stuhr of Prescott, Ariz. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 38 great- grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She has remaining, brother-in-law, Loren (Mary Jean) Stuhr of Lincoln and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; sons, Philip and Dennis; grandson, Zachary Stuhr; a daughter-in-law; two sons-in-law; two sisters and one brother.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in York. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hampton. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with social distancing and Flora’s family requests those in attendance to wear masks. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
