Smokey went to be with his Lord & Savior on Aug.16, 2020 at the age of 89.
Eugene Raymond (Smokey) Gonnerman was born July 5, 1931 on a farm in York County to Raymond and Evelyn (Schlueter) Gonnerman. He was baptized July 19, 1931 at St Peter Lutheran Church in Gresham. He attended several county schools from grades one through eight. The confirmation of his faith was celebrated on June 25, 1944 at St Peter Lutheran Church.
Smokey graduated from Gresham High School in 1948. After graduation he trucked for Jerry Tonniges hauling livestock to Oklahoma City.
In 1952 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was sent to Fort Riley, Kan. From there he was sent to Korea, returning in 1954. While in the Army he attained the rank of Sargent First Class and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, United Nations Service medal, National Defense Service medal, Korean Service medal with two bronze service stars, Good Conduct medal, two over/seas bars and the Marksman Rifle medal.
In May of 1954 he married the love of his life, Donna Farley at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Gresham. To this union they were blessed with four children: Roxanne, Jeannie (Pete), Scott and Julie. Smokey farmed in the Benedict and Gresham areas for many years. Trucking was also a big part of his life. He, Donna and brother-in-law, Ron Farley owned three semi’s and operated under the name of G & F Trucking. From there he and Donna moved to Imperial and drove for the Frenchman Valley Coop for fifteen years. They then moved back to York County and purchased a new Peterbilt and drove for K.T.C. Carriers. In 2005 they retired from trucking and Smokey went back to helping on the farm until 2010. He loved to hunt, fish, and went on many trips from fishing in Canada to big game hunts in the high country. Local deer hunts with his family were also something he looked forward to.
Through the years he served on the finance board of his church, was a high school girls’ softball coach, was on the Gresham baseball/softball board and served on Gresham Fire Department. He was also a long time member of the American Legion Post #13 of Gresham.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Donna; daughters, Roxanne Beck, Pete (Marv) Walbrecht, Julie (Ron) Salsman and son, Scott (Barb) Gonnerman; five grandchildren; one step-grandson; five great-grandchildren and one step-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law, Elaine Gonnerman; brother-in-law, Allen (Dorothy) Farley and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceeded in death by his parents; brother, Roger; sister, Marilyn Loontjer; sister-in-law, Shirley Brigham; brother-in-law, Ron Farley; one niece and one nephew.
Funeral services are planned for 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at St Peter Lutheran Church of Gresham, with the Reverend Mike Neidow officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Gresham. Visitation will be from 4 – 8 p.m., Tuesday at Metz Mortuary in York. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Smokey’s funeral service will be webcast live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook Page. Memorials may be directed to the Gresham Ball Committee. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.