Eileen Marian (Gocke) Wiemer was born on July 28, 1935, near Waco to Erie and Mary (Naber) Gocke and passed away on June 5, 2020, in Seward at the age of 84 years, 10 months and 8 days.
Eileen was baptized on Aug. 18, 1935 and confirmed on April 10, 1949 at St. John Lutheran Church in Waco. She graduated from Waco High School in 1953. On Dec. 13, 1953, Eileen was united in marriage to Harold Martin Wiemer and to this union five children were born, Scott, Sherry, Eugene, Brenda and Becky. Eileen had a strong faith in the Lord. She enjoyed family gatherings, traveling to see family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She is fondly remembered as “GG” by her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, Eugene Wiemer; her parents; brothers and sister-in-law, Reuben (Wilma) Gocke and Donald Gocke; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Evelyn (Irvin) Haack, Dorothy (Norman) Blum and Arlin (Mickey) Wiemer.
Eileen is survived by her children, Scott (Susan) Wiemer of Freeport, Maine, Sherry Peeks (David Matlock) of Waco, Brenda Wiemer of Colon, Becky (Jared) Solomon of Glenburn, N.D; daughter-in-law, Sharon (Tom) Schaffran of Seward; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Waco with a private family burial prior to the service at the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eileen Wiemer family for future designations.
