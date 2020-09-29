Death, Eileen Fangmeyer

Eileen M. Fangmeyer, age 61 of York, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1959 to Alfred and Barbara (Sokol) Ekeler at Friend. On April 18, 1986, Eileen was united in marriage to Allen Fangmeyer at Exeter and to this union two children were born: David and Sarah.
Eileen spent her career at York General Hospital and York Medical Clinic as a transcriptionist. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. Her greatest joy in life was her family, and especially her grandchildren. Eileen started her adventure with cancer four years ago. This adventure brought many caring and new friends into her and her family’s life that included the physicians and health care providers and staff of Advanced Medical Imaging and Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center. Eileen and her family will always be forever grateful for the support and friendship of the physicians and staff at York Medical Clinic and York General Hospital. To all of you that helped care for Eileen, she wanted you to know that she truly appreciated everything that you did for her and her family.
Eileen is survived by her husband, Allen of York; son, David (Katie) Fangmeyer and their children, Draden and Mya of Grand Island and daughter, Sarah (Caitlin) Peterson of West Des Moines, Iowa. She is also survived by her siblings: Connie (Gene) Thomsen of Lincoln, Dan (Kathy) Ekeler of Fairmont and Fran (Terry) Johnson of Lincoln; parents-in-law, Harlan and Alice Fangmeyer of Geneva; brother-in-law, Brent (Diane) Fangmeyer of Omaha and sister-in-law, Susan (Tony) Reinsch of Omaha; many nephews and nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Ashly Johnson and great-nephew, Aydan Naber.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon at Exeter Cemetery in Exeter. The Mass will be streamed live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks encouraged. Visitation will be held from 1 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m. that evening, all at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the Carolyn Scott Rainbow House at Children’s Hospital of Omaha or to the American Cancer Society in Nebraska. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.