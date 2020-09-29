Death, Eileen Fangmeyer

Eileen spent her career at York General Hospital and York Medical Clinic as a transcriptionist. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. Her greatest joy in life was her family, and especially her grandchildren. Eileen started her adventure with cancer four years ago. This adventure brought many caring and new friends into her and her family’s life that included the physicians and health care providers and staff of Advanced Medical Imaging and Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center. Eileen and her family will always be forever grateful for the support and friendship of the physicians and staff at York Medical Clinic and York General Hospital. To all of you that helped care for Eileen, she wanted you to know that she truly appreciated everything that you did for her and her family.