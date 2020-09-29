Death, Dorothy Epp

Dorothy Evada Pinneo Epp was born to Herman and Verna Hoover (Pinneo) Michener on a farm near McCool Junction on June 5, 1928.
She went to her heavenly home on Sept. 25, 2020 at the age of 92. She lived with her family on a farm near Charleston until she was 12 years old. They had a farm sale at that time and moved to York. Dorothy was the oldest of three children. The family worshiped at the Christian Church in York. She accepted Christ as her savior while attending a youth camp and later was baptized by immersion in the Christian Church. Dorothy graduated from York High School in 1945.
Dorothy met her future husband Abel Epp at the roller-skating rink in York. She said, “he tripped her, and he fell for her”. They realized they lived within a few miles of each other while growing up attending different school districts. They both recalled being at the same annual wheat threshing ice cream socials. Abel and Dorothy were married Nov. 16, 1950 in York. They started their lives together on a farm between York and Henderson. Together they had one son and three daughters. In 1958 they had a farm sale and moved to Phoenix, Ariz. They were charter members of the First Mennonite Church in Phoenix, Ariz. In 1969 they moved to San Jose, Calif. In 1985 they moved to McAllen, Texas to begin their retirement journey. Throughout the years they enjoyed traveling with family and friends. They were married over 49 years before Abel passed in 2000. Later that year Dorothy moved to Enid to be near family. In 2003 Dorothy became a charter member of the United Methodist Home (The Commons). She was active within the local community and enjoyed traveling with family and friends. She enjoyed the Gaslight Theatre, Symphony, eating out with her “lady friends” and much more.
Dorothy worked outside the home at school cafeterias. Dorothy is known for her generosity and volunteer work at all the churches she attended. Some of her volunteer activities included singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, cooking for the youth and Wednesday night congregation meals, helping in the nursery and folding the church newsletter and bulletins. In addition, she volunteered with Hospice for 3½ years, most recently she volunteered at Integris Bass Baptist Hospital at the information desk. She received pins and acknowledgment with over 2200 donated hours. She loved to help others and found pleasure in her servanthood. While living in Enid she enjoyed spending time with her local grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a very loving heart to family near and far. We were blessed with her sewing talents making quilts for each of her six grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by three daughters: Ramona Stage (Jim) of Seattle, Wash., Rochelle Bain (Bruce) of Boxsprings, Ga. and Janelle Hamm (Randy) of Enid, Okla. She has six grandchildren: Joshua Elston (Michelle) of Bellingham, Wash., Yosef Bain of Englewood, Colo., Moshe Bain (Katlin) of Billings, Mont., Lauren Hamm-Barnett (Doug) of Edmond, Okla., Lindsey Jackson (Justin) of Enid, Okla. and Garrett Hamm (Mariela) of Enid, Okla. She also has 13 great-grandchildren: Cole and Blake Elston, Autumn and William Bain, Fin, LuLu and Darling Bain, Ashton Barnett, Kaden, Harper and Crew Jackson, Natalie and Mason Hamm. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Alfred Epp (Vera) of Henderson and sister-in-law, Merna Coon (John) of York. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son; brother; sister and husband.
Dorothy was a very sweet, positive and nurturing mother, grandma and great Nana Dottie. She was wonderful friend to many.
A Celebration of Life Service for Dorothy Epp will be held at a later date. Cremation and Service arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to Enid MB, MCC or Hospice Circle of Love.
