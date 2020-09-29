Death, Dorothy Epp

She went to her heavenly home on Sept. 25, 2020 at the age of 92. She lived with her family on a farm near Charleston until she was 12 years old. They had a farm sale at that time and moved to York. Dorothy was the oldest of three children. The family worshiped at the Christian Church in York. She accepted Christ as her savior while attending a youth camp and later was baptized by immersion in the Christian Church. Dorothy graduated from York High School in 1945.

Dorothy met her future husband Abel Epp at the roller-skating rink in York. She said, “he tripped her, and he fell for her”. They realized they lived within a few miles of each other while growing up attending different school districts. They both recalled being at the same annual wheat threshing ice cream socials. Abel and Dorothy were married Nov. 16, 1950 in York. They started their lives together on a farm between York and Henderson. Together they had one son and three daughters. In 1958 they had a farm sale and moved to Phoenix, Ariz. They were charter members of the First Mennonite Church in Phoenix, Ariz. In 1969 they moved to San Jose, Calif. In 1985 they moved to McAllen, Texas to begin their retirement journey. Throughout the years they enjoyed traveling with family and friends. They were married over 49 years before Abel passed in 2000. Later that year Dorothy moved to Enid to be near family. In 2003 Dorothy became a charter member of the United Methodist Home (The Commons). She was active within the local community and enjoyed traveling with family and friends. She enjoyed the Gaslight Theatre, Symphony, eating out with her “lady friends” and much more.