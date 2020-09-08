Death, Donna Prince

Donna Jean Prince, age 80, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, surrounded by her daughter, Roxanna and granddaugter, Jessica.
She had been battling complications from a stroke and respiratory illness. Her struggle was short, she fought bravely, and her passing was peaceful.
Donna was born in Omaha, the youngest of nine children. She went on to marry W.L. “Ed” Prince and lived many places, including overseas, while her husband served in the Air Force. Together they raised their two children, Roxanna Thomas (of Norfolk) and Randal Prince (of Shelbyville, Tenn.) and finally settling in York. There she began a career as the general manager of Sapp Bros. where she would remain for many years, retiring at the age of 71. During her time at Sapp Bros. she took great pride in her work, paying attention to detail and keeping everyone on their toes with her strong worth ethic.
During her life, Donna loved spending time with her family and spoiling everyone with thoughtful gifts. Her home was immaculate and you could always count on something good coming from the kitchen. After retirement she enjoyed shopping with family and tending to her flower garden and spending time with her beloved cat, Abby. Her life was full of love and everyone adored her and her feisty attitude.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Bessie Carson; siblings, Roland, Robert, Darlene, Barbara and Jerry and son-in-law, Marty Thomas. She is survived by W.L. “Ed” Prince; children, Roxanna Thomas and Randal (Sharon) Prince; siblings, LeMae, Sonny and Joyce; grandchildren, Jessica Hoien and Chase Prince, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service plus Inurnment will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Westlawn Hillcrest located at 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.