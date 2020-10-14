Death, Donald Schark

Donald Ralph Schark, age 94, formerly of York, died on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Wilber Care Center, in Wilber. He was born in Utica to Henry Joseph and Gaily (Horner) Schark and grew up in the Utica and Beaver Crossing areas. Don attended Beaver Crossing High School, and then enlisted at age 17 in the US Navy during World War II. He honorably served on the battleship, USS New Mexico and was involved with the Philippine invasions of Leyte Gulf and Luzon as well as the invasion of Okinawa. He was aboard the New Mexico in Tokyo Bay, Japan on Sept. 2, 1945, when the Japanese signed surrender documents on the USS Missouri ending hostilities. Upon returning from the war in 1946, he worked for Chicago Northwestern Railroad before joining Windstream Communications, formerly known as The Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Company, retiring in 1991 after 40 years of service.