Donald J. Penner, age 87 of York, died on Monday July 20, 2020 at Stromsburg.
Don was born Dec. 23, 1932 to Peter F. and Kathryn (Schmidt) Penner at Omaha and grew up 2 ½ miles west of Lushton. He was a 1951 graduate of Henderson High School. He served his country as a member of the United States Army from March 24, 1953 to Feb. 15, 1955. On June 24, 1956, he was married to Carol Sue Cramer at the Nazarene Church in York.
He retired from the teaching profession in 1995. He taught in this occupation for 36 years. He was a member of the Faith Evangelical Bible Church in Henderson. He was active in Lions Club, the American Legion Bolton Post #19, V.F.W. and was an avid fisherman and hunter. Don also enjoyed collecting coins, golfing and gardening.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Carol of York; son, Randall Scott and his wife Karol of Omaha; daughter, Tammy Sue Sayers and her husband Scott of Fremont; grandchildren: Cody (Allison) Sayers of Bellevue, Derek (Hannah) Sayers of Sioux Falls, S.D., Hilary Sayers of Fremont, Eric Penner and Jonathan (Adelia) Penner both of Omaha; step-grandchildren include: Kamille Colbert of Columbus, Ohio, Madeleine Colbert and Josef Colbert, both of Omaha; two great-grandchildren, Leo Sayers of Fremont and Eli Sayers of Bellevue; three step-great-grandchildren, Logan, Landon, and Jackson Slavens.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister.
Private family graveside services. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.