Death, Diane Harre

Diane Elizabeth Harre, age 68, of Stromsburg, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in Stromsburg.
Diane was born on Sept. 28, 1951 in Omaha to Ralph and Darlene (O’Toole) Gross.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Harre of York and daughter, Elizabeth (Christopher) Martin of York.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Exeter with Fr. Brendan Kelly officiating. A rosary service will be held at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral mass. Graveside services will take place in the Exeter Cemetery in Exeter. Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen Catholic Church or Midwest Covenant Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3 from 1 – 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 – 7 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Home in Exeter.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.