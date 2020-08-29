Death, Dewayne Hiebner

Dewayne L. Hiebner was called home on Aug. 26, 2020 at the Aurora Memorial Hospital after going into cardiac arrest.
Dewayne was born Feb. 8, 1942 in York to Thomas and Lena (Rempel) Hiebner. He was married to Sharon Glanzer in rural Freeman, S.D. on July 18, 1965. Dewayne accepted Christ as his personal Savior as a teenager while attending an Aurora Crusade meeting. He was a member of the Faith Evangelical Bible Church in Henderson.
Prior to his marriage he was employed at Henderson Irrigation and Huebert Irrigation. Dewayne and Sharon farmed at the home place until 2012 when they moved to Henderson. Dewayne loved every aspect of farming from planting to harvest.After his retirement he always looked forward to helping his son Troy with his fall fieldwork.
During his last four years, he administrated his own kidney dialysis in his home.
Dewayne is survived by his wife, Sharon and three sons, Steward and Diahn of McClelland, Iowa, their three children Jordan and Megan Hiebner of Henderson, Justine and Jordan Anderson of Sutton and Jason and Anna Hiebner of Orange City, Iowa; Barry and Lorraine Hiebner of Henderson and their son, David; Troy and Corianne Hiebner of Henderson and their children Jade, Mason and Mia. Great-grandchildren are Asher, Ellie, Wyatt, Ian Hiebner and Leighton Anderson. Other survivors include brother, Thomas L. Hiebner and wife Rubena; sisters, Evelyn Ediger and husband Virgil, Twila Busenitz and husband Clarence and sister-in-law Ellen Pederson.
Dewayne was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Eli and Ann Glanzer; brother, Ron; brother-in-law, David Pederson and brother-in-law, Morris Friesen.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Faith Evangelical Bible Church in Henderson. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with social distancing and masks encouraged. Private Graveside services will be held prior to the memorial service at the Faith Evangelical Bible Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-9 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary in Henderson. The funeral service will be broadcasted live on FaithEBC.net and on their Facebook page as well. Memorials may be directed to Grace Mission in Henderson. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, Henderson is handling arrangements.
