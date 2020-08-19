Former York resident DeVonne “Dee” (Heinz) Swedlund, 79, passed away Aug. 9, 2020, at her daughter’s home near Lincoln under hospice care with her children.
Dee was born Nov. 16, 1940, in York to John and Florence (Oberlander) Heinz. She graduated from York High School in 1958 and moved to Hastings to live with her sister. In Hastings, she met Orville Swedlund and they were married Sept. 16, 1961. Dee helped Orville run their Steamatic Carpet Cleaning business while raising four children. Dee later worked at the Walgreen’s cosmetic counter as a beauty consultant, which complimented her desire to look nice with her hair done and lipstick on. Dee’s customers loved her smile and enthusiasm and would wait in line for her excellent customer service, which included ensuring everyone knew about coupons and two-for-one deals. Dee was an avid bowler and loved spending Tuesday mornings with her team.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, J.D. (1968); sister, Beverly Ashton; brother-in-law, Tom Ashton and grandchild, T.J. Carey (1995).
She is survived by four children, Tammi (Jerry) Blazer of Hastings, Staci Swedlund of Roca, Vicki Carey and her former spouse Joe Carey of Lancaster, Calif. and Troy Swedlund of Jacksonville, Fla.; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Sandra Heinz of York.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church, 465 S. Marian Road, Hastings, NE 68901.
