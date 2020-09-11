Death, Deverne ‘Vern’ Noyd

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, Deverne “Vern” J. Noyd, loving husband, father and friend went to heaven at the age 76.
Vern was born Dec. 13, 1943 in Stromsburg to Everett and Leona (James) Noyd. Vern served the United States Army from March 1963 to December 1967 and served as a track vehicle mechanic in Germany during his time in the military. His civilian career was as a longtime York area mechanic having been employed at CTECAG in York, Jacques Seed/Mycogen Seeds in York and early in his career a welder at York Foundry. Vern could fix anything and enjoyed helping his friends and family, his wealth of knowledge and work ethic was highly respected and valued.
Vern was a member of the York Eagles Club, ABATE of Nebraska and the NRA. He was an avid gun enthusiast, Vern enjoyed shooting his guns with his friends and going hunting with “the coyote crew”. He was a fierce competitor in anything he did, even shooting pool. Vern loved going camping and riding motorcycles with friends. He was a passionate Husker fan and enjoyed his western movies. Vern was known for his quick wit, kind and compassionate spirit. He was generous with his life, giving behind the scenes to many and always going the extra mile to help others. Vern was a grateful man; strong, wise, and appreciative.
Vern began his deeply loving relationship with his wife Kacy Cleveland in 2003. Kacy and Vern celebrated with family and friends their love marrying on Sept. 16, 2014. He will always be the love, light, and laughter in his wife’s life. He loved his family unconditionally and he has several nicknames used by his friends to include Mate, Easy, Meter Man and Brother Vern.
Vern is survived by his wife, Kacy of York; his children, Shelly DeMello of Columbus, Suzie Hobson of Buckeye, Ariz., Sean and Marianne Noyd of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Stacy and Melissa Noyd of Colorado Springs, Colo.; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In-laws, Nanette Merrill and Eugene Zimmerman, Justin and Ashley Cleveland and their children and grandchildren.
His surviving siblings include: Dwayne Noyd of Tahoma, Calif., Paula Boye of Lincoln and Ron Noyd of Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leland Noyd; sister, Marlyce Brumbaugh; sister and brother in law, Elaine and Virgil Ackerman.
Memorial services with Military Honors are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday Sept. 18, 2020 at the Cornerstone Ag Event Center 2400 N Nebraska Ave York, NE, with the Reverend Mary Scott officiating. We choose this space so many can attend and still follow COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines with social distancing and masks encouraged. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. No viewing or visitation as it was Vern’s wish to be cremated. For those who are not able to attend, Vern’s service will be broadcasted live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.