Death, Dennis 'Butch' Ward

Dennis “Butch” Ray Ward was born on Oct. 23, 1947 to Guy and Helen Ward in Burwell. On March 26, 1971, he married Barbara Terry.
For some time, Dennis worked in the insurance business. Later in his life, Dennis found his passion working with special needs adults at DSN/CSN.
Dennis loved spending time with his wife and family, fishing, watching and attending sporting events, and he had a love for gadgets.
Dennis is survived by his wife; daughters, Terri (Jeff) Drager, Teresa Haynes, Kim Ward and Kelly Ward; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his best friend, Roger Hirschfeld and his dog Sadie.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Traci; sister, Karen; three grandsons and one great-grandson.
There will be no service or viewing. Memorials in care of the family. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home.
