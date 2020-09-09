Death, Deloris ‘D.’ Weber

Deloris (D.) M. (Watt) Weber, age 95 of York, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at York.
She was born along with her twin brother Dewain G. Watt on March 17, 1925 to Guy V. and Marie L. (Berger) Watt on a farm north of York. She graduated from Bradshaw High School, Bradshaw, as valedictorian of her class in 1943. She attended Grand Island Business College and returned to York to be administrative assistant to Willis Stover, York business owner and developer. She married Roger L. Weber in 1945 and to this union two sons were born, Bruce L. Weber (1949) and Greg A. Weber (1953). She worked with her husband on the farm driving a tractor and hauling grain or cattle to market.
In 1967, she became a real estate broker and opened her business known as D. Weber Realtor, Inc. (the first woman owned business in York). She attained national designations of Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) (first woman designee State of Nebraska), Certified Property Manager (CPM) (first woman designee State of Nebraska), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Certified Real Estate Agent (CREA), International Certified Appraiser (ICA) and Certified Real Property Appraiser (S/CRPA). She was a member of Graduate Realtors Institute (GRI), (past Dean) State of Nebraska.
D’s professional, civic, social and religious affiliations include National Association of Realtors: Nebraska Realtors Association, Nebraska CCIM Chapter (first woman member State of Nebraska), Blue River Area Board of Realtors (charter President), York Chamber of Commerce, York Economic Development Corporation, York Rotary Club (one of first six women members-1987, past President 1997-98), Rotary Foundation, Emmanuel Lutheran Church (member of Endowment Committee); York American Legion Auxiliary, York Hospital Auxiliary, York Country Club (past Director), University of Nebraska Touchdown Club.
She treasured her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her personal enjoyments were antique collecting, Nebraska football, golf (especially a family 4-some), second home in Estes Park, Colo., quilting, and all handwork.
Family members include: Bruce L. (Lynn) Weber of Lincoln, Greg A. (Susan) Weber of York, grandchildren: Tara Weber of Springfield, Va. and Megan Weber of Lincoln and their mother Linda Weber of Lincoln, grandchildren: Jessica Weber of Wilmington, Mass., Maggie (Joel) Troester of York and John (Mackenzie) Weber of Scottsdale, Ariz. and their mother Cindy Weber of York; great-grandchildren: Hailey Troester, Maxx Troester, Libby Troester, T. Jameson Burns, Conor Burns, Stella Kawar, Alice Kawar, Mitchell Weber, Hank Weber; step-grandchildren: Rick Robertson of Denver, Colo., Kai Robertson of Chicago, Ill. and Rayne (Andrew) Glaves of Firestone, Colo.; step-great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Roger L. Weber and brother, Dewain G. Watt.
Services are pending. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran church or to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
