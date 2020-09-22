Death, Deloris (D.) Weber

Deloris (D.) M. (Watt) Weber, age 95 of York, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at York.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. Private family inurnment. Cremation. No Viewing or visitation. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with social distancing and masks encouraged. D’s service will be webcast live on Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s website. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, or to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
