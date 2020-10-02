Death, David M. Kroeger

A life-long educator/superintendent, he is survived by his wife, Eileen; daughter, Julie (Jerry) Breiner of Sioux City, Iowa; son, Marc (Angie) Kroger of York and three grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 4 from noon until 5 p.m. with family receiving friends from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Elkhorn Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (15005 Q St.). Private interment. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences and livestream at www.relchmuthfuneralhomes.com.