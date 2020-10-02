Death, David M. Kroeger

David M. Kroeger, 80, of Wahoo, recently passed away.
A life-long educator/superintendent, he is survived by his wife, Eileen; daughter, Julie (Jerry) Breiner of Sioux City, Iowa; son, Marc (Angie) Kroger of York and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 4 from noon until 5 p.m. with family receiving friends from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Elkhorn Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (15005 Q St.). Private interment. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences and livestream at www.relchmuthfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.