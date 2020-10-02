Death, David Lord

David Ross Lord, 65, of Sun City (Menifee), Calif. passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home in Sun City (Menifee), Calif.

He was born Aug. 24, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Blaine and Irene Lord. He was a 1973 graduate of Bellflower High-School, Bellflower, Calif.

Dave had a passion for fishing, especially trout. He enjoyed camping with friends, surfing, antiquing, and most recently cooking. Dave loved to refurbish cuckoo clocks. He had such a talent for detail. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Sun City and was always willing to help by volunteering for numerous church projects. He loved the Lord.

Dave is survived by his daughter, Natalie Shields of San Marcos, Calif. and granddaughter, Olivia; sisters, Sharon Ellwein of Hudson, Wis., Connie Guzman of Lake Elsinore, Calif. and Carol Lord of Queen Creek, Ariz.; eight nieces and nephews and thirteen grand nieces and nephews.

Viewing and graveside services will be held on Oct. 16, 2020 at 11a.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, CA 90601. No reception will be held due to COVID concerns.